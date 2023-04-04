18-year-old killed in Southeast Baltimore, two miles from earlier deadly shooting

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore, about two miles from a deadly shooting about two hours earlier.

Police responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Pratt Street. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man died from a shooting in the 400 block of Imla Street.