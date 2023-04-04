Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old killed in Southeast Baltimore, two miles from earlier deadly shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore, about two miles from a deadly shooting about two hours earlier.

Police responded to the shooting around  9 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Pratt Street. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

 Around 7:30 p.m., a 21-year-old man died from a shooting in the 400 block of Imla Street. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.