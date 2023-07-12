BPD releases footage of deadly police shooting of wanted man in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is making public body-worn camera footage from the day when five officers allegedly exchanged gunfire with a wanted man, killing him in Southeast Baltimore.

The footage captured from the body-worn cameras of the five officers present on June 29—the day of the fatal shooting—will be released at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of Milton Avenue around 5:30 p.m. That's when Baltimore Police shot and killed 40-year-old Darryl Gamble. At the time, Gamble was wanted on a warrant, Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters following the fatal shooting.

Police say a 40yr old suspect was shot and killed. Police in the area recognized the suspect & knew he was wanted for charges unknown at this time. They followed the suspect, at one point the Suspect shot at police - left his car and continued down N Milton. (Cont) @wjz pic.twitter.com/hE2YY8PHfV — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 30, 2023

Prior to the shooting, Gamble allegedly attempted to flee from officers, according to authorities.

The gunfire erupted after Gamble's car became disabled near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Milton Street—just one block away from Patterson Park, police said.

That's when Gamble began firing off rounds, striking an officer's vehicle, Worley said.

Officers on the other side of the block began firing their weapons, too. That was when Gamble was shot and killed, police said.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General announced on July 3 the identities of the officers involved in the shooting.

Officer Matthew Banocy, Officer Nicholas DeJesus, Officer Austin Gutridge, Officer Connor Johnson, and Officer Nevin Nolte were involved in the shooting, according to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

All of the officers had been members of the Baltimore Police Department for at least two years. Gutridge had the most amount of time under his belt with 10 years, state authorities said.

Banocy and DeJesus were assigned to the Eastern District while Gutridge and Johnson were assigned to the Southeastern District, according to state authorities. Meanwhile, Nolte was assigned to the Southeast/East Side Initiative, state authorities said.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division has been reviewing the facts surrounding the deadly police-involved shooting.

The Independent Investigations Division investigates police-involved fatalities in conjunction with the Maryland State Police.

This year, a new law passed by the Maryland General Assembly strengthened the powers of the state's attorney general, giving it the authority to bring criminal charges against police officers in the aftermath of a police-involved shooting.

The legislation expands on a package of police reforms approved two years ago in response to concerns about police accountability after the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.