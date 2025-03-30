Baltimore Orioles host Boston Red Sox for home opener. Here's what you should know.

The Baltimore Orioles will welcome American League East rival Boston Red Sox to Camden Yards on Monday for their home opener.

The game, originally scheduled for 3:05 p.m., was moved up to 2:35 p.m. due to a threat of severe weather in the late afternoon and into the evening.

The Orioles are asking people in attendance, and those watching on TV, to tune in for pregame festivities at 2 p.m.

The Orioles are asking people in attendance, and those watching on TV, to tune in for pregame festivities at 2 p.m.

How's the weather?

WJZ's First Alert Weather team is monitoring a line of potentially strong storms in Maryland on Monday afternoon and evening. A level two (out of a five-tier system) risk for severe weather has been issued.

Our biggest concern is the threat of wind gusts of up to 60 mph with any storm that manages. Hail is also possible.

Any storm will be capable of producing brief heavy rain and lots of lightning. The timing of storms is important. If storms hold off long enough, the game may go off without a hitch.

Parking and traffic

You should expect some road closures around Camden Yards before the game, including on Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets and on Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets.

The parking lots will be open at 11 a.m., and the gates will open at noon.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says these streets and lanes will be closed on Monday, March 31:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca to Greene Streets (closure starts at 10 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover to Portland Streets (closed 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory to Greene Streets (closed 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen to Pratt Street (lane closure 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Transportation officials say the following parking restrictions will be implemented on Monday, March 31, beginning at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

What's new at the Yard?

The Baltimore Orioles have new features this season at Oriole Park.

The left-field wall has been moved in, with a section for children to catch home run balls. The Bird Bath Splash Zone has expanded to two sections beyond the outfield wall.

Select beer, among other food and drink items, will be at a valued price during Baltimore Orioles games at Camden Yards this season.

The new value menu includes more than a dozen items for less than $6.

And, for those who like to enjoy a "cold one" on a hot summer day, 12-ounce Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois and Sierra Nevada will be sold for $5.

The full value menu includes:

All Beef Hot Dog – $4

Pretzel Bites with Cheese – $4

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites with Cream Cheese Icing – $4

Nacho Chips with Cheese – $4

Popcorn – $3.50

Peanuts – $2.50

Packaged Desserts – $3

16 oz. Refillable Soda Cup – $4

16.9 oz. Dasani Bottled Water – $4

Selection of 12 oz. Beers (Miller High Life, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel's, Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada) – $5

12 oz. Vizzy Hard Seltzer – $6

12 oz. Non-Alcoholic Beer (Athletic) – $5

Maryland restaurants will also be featured, including Ekiben, Attman's Deli, The Nutty Pitch, Pat & Stugg's, Pat LaFrieda's, Stuggy's Gourmet Hot Dogs, Vida Taco, Boog's BBQ, 7th Inning Sorbet, Vida Taco, Factoria Maria Pupuseria, Deddle's Mini Donuts, The Local Fry, Rita's Italian Ice, Squire's Pizza, Encore Sausage, Turkey Hill, and Camden Commons.

Here's a look at the promotions, new merchandise and food options.

Who's pitching?

The Baltimore Orioles will send lefty Cade Povich to the mound to start the home opener. Povich posted a 3-9 record with a 5.20 earned run average in 16 starts last season, in his first in the big leagues.

"I'm definitely honored and excited to get the opportunity," Povich said about starting the home opener.

The Red Sox will start lefty Sean Newcombe, who had a 1-0 record with a 6.30 ERA in seven games last season with the Oakland Athletics.

The matchup

The Baltimore Orioles (2-2) started the season with a four-game series split in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

The O's won on Thursday and Saturday -- 12-2 and 9-5. They lost on Friday and Sunday -- 8-2 and 3-1.

The Orioles blasted 10 home runs in the first series in Toronto. Jordan Westburg hit three home runs, while Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins both added two.

Ryan O'Hearn and Mullins are both batting .400 through four games.

The Red Sox (1-3) lost three of four against the Texas Rangers to begin the season. Boston had just three home runs in four games, including two by Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu leads the Red Sox with a .700 batting average. They also have Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, and Kristian Campbell.

Boston's pitching has allowed 13 runs in four games.

Baltimore will play three games at Camden Yards against Boston before heading to Kansas City and then Arizona.