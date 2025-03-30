Orioles pitcher Cade Povich honored to start home-opener against Boston Red Sox

Baseball is back and Camden Yards has some new and exciting menu items this season

Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher Cade Povich will get the ball for Monday's home-opener against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Povich, who broke spring training as the O's No. 5 starting pitcher, says he is excited to start his first full season in front of a packed home stadium.

"I'm definitely honored and excited to get the opportunity," Povich said about starting the home opener.

Povich got a taste of the big leagues in 2024 after getting the call-up in June. He started 16 games, posted a 3-9 record, and had a 5.20 earned run average.

His numbers were better in front of the home crowd at Camden Yards, where he had an ERA of 3.60.

So, coming off a strong spring training, Povich is looking forward to Monday's home opener. The first pitch is slated for 2:35 p.m.

"It's going to be a blast," Povich said. "Camden is obviously an awesome ballpark, and we have amazing fans, so definitely very excited."

Povich, a former third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins, was traded to the Orioles in 2022 with Yannier Cano, in exchange for Jorge Lopez.

"It was a great spring"

In 14.2 spring training innings, Povich posted a 3.07 ERA with 15 strikeouts and just four walks.

He said he worked hard to make the Orioles' opening day roster.

"It was a great spring," Povich said. "A lot of things I worked on were able to show that in games, and it went about as well as I was hoping it would."

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he's seen improvement in Povich's changeup and fastball command.

"He's had a really good camp," Hyde said.

The manager also has noticed Povich's maturity this spring.

"I think Cade's got a great way about him," Hyde said. "He's very mild-mannered, he's very composed. I was really impressed with his maturity last year, and how much he grew up, honestly. And iI thought the moments last year, he pitched in some big games in front of some big crowds late down the stretch, and I think he handled it really well."