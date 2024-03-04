Baltimore mayoral candidates hold public forum at church in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and three mayoral candidates spoke to a large crowd Monday evening at Roland Park Presbyterian Church in North Baltimore.

Scott is running for re-election. Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon, attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace are all looking to unseat the current mayor.

Neighborhood Associations representing communities across Baltimore attended the forum.

Here's a look at the mayoral candidates. The primary election in Maryland will be on May 14.

Mayor Brandon Scott (D): The incumbent has a tough path to reelection as he faces low approval ratings and a strong rival in Sheila Dixon next year, according to the Goucher College Poll. The mayor is emphasizing the results of his tenure which include reduced violent crime, investment in the city's youth, and economic growth.

Sheila Dixon (D): It's the disgraced former mayor's fourth bid for the seat with a pitch to reduce crime, bolster city schools and increase access to government services. In January 2010, Dixon was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy. When she announced her intent to run, she pled for forgiveness and said her administration would thrive in transparency and accountability.

Thiru Vignarajah (D): The high-profile attorney ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, and state's attorney in 2018 and 2022. His campaign's priorities include free college, reducing property taxes and Harborplace, which is being redeveloped.

