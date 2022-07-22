Ivan Bates declared winner of primary for Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Ivan Bates, a prominent defense attorney and former city prosecutor, has been declared the winner of the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City State's Attorney.

The Associated Press called the race for Bates on Friday evening.

After another round of tabulating mail-in ballots, Bates is up about 10 points on former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah.

Following the addition of the numbers Friday, the incumbent, Marilyn Mosby, slid to third place, with just under 30% of the vote.

All three candidates faced off in 2018, with Mosby going on to win the nomination and her second term in office, capturing nearly half of the vote. Bates finished second.

Earlier this month Bates told WJZ that Baltimoreans are ready for a change.

"When you go out there and you talk to people, they're afraid. If you have an illegal gun, you must be held accountable." he said.

Mosby faces federal charges of perjury and falsifying information on mortgage applications. Her trial date was pushed back to September 19.

"People want to have stability. They're afraid to gamble or vote that Ms. Mosby will be here," Bates said.

Mosby has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

During his campaign launch last November, Bates touted his record "holding the worst criminals to account" as a prosecutor and "taking on the corrupt Baltimore police" when he represented victims of Gun Trace Task Force as a defense attorney.

I'm running for the State's Attorney of Baltimore City.



I'm running for the State's Attorney of Baltimore City. I hear often from community members, business owners, and faith leaders that crime is out of control & violence is devastating families. I fought for the victims of the Gun Trace Task Force and I promise to fight for you.

His platform includes implementing a homicide review program similar to the ones in Milwaukee and Oakland, and creating a specialized unit for violent gun crimes and illegal gun possession.

He has said he will end Mosby's initiative to stop prosecuting some non-violent offenses such as low-level drug possession and prostitution. But defendants who are convicted in those cases would be connected with diversionary programs.

The Republican Party is not fielding a candidate in the race.

Roya Hanna, a former prosecutor who entered the primary as a Democrat before withdrawing in April, is running as an independent in November.