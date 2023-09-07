Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon announces 2024 bid to reclaim seat

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon launched a fourth bid for the mayor's seat Thursday with a pitch to reduce crime, bolster city schools and increase access to government services.

Dixon, who resigned after she was convicted of embezzlement in 2010, touted accomplishments during her tenure like reducing crime rates while addressing quality of life issues.

"I know that I can do it again," she said. "Maybe not the same way that I did, but with accountability, with focus and being able to lead this city."

Dixon was on the Baltimore City Council in 1987 before she got elected City Council president in 1999. She was elected the mayor of Baltimore in 2007.

In January 2010, she was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy.

Another run would mean a rematch with Mayor Brandon Scott, who overtook Dixon in the polls to secure the mayor's seat in 2020. She also ran for mayor again in 2016 but did not succeed.