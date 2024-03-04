Maryland elections 2024: Races to watch in Baltimore and statewide

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's primary elections are coming up fast. With May just around the corner, local and state races are heating up.

Fulfilling our civic responsibility to vote is important, but there's a lot to keep track of. Here are some of the biggest races to know in Baltimore City and statewide.

Baltimore Mayor

This year's election field looks much like it did in 2020, when now-Mayor Brandon Scott won 29.6% of the vote to defeat former Mayor Sheila Dixon (27.5%) and Thiru Vignarajah (11.5%).

Mayor Brandon Scott (D): The incumbent has a tough path to reelection as he faces low approval ratings and a strong rival in Sheila Dixon next year, according to the Goucher College Poll. The mayor is emphasizing the results of his tenure which include reduced violent crime, investment in the city's youth, and economic growth.

Sheila Dixon (D): It's the disgraced former mayor's fourth bid for the seat with a pitch to reduce crime, bolster city schools and increase access to government services. In January 2010, Dixon was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy. When she announced her intent to run, she pled for forgiveness and said her administration would thrive in transparency and accountability.

Thiru Vignarajah (D): The high-profile attorney ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, and state's attorney in 2018 and 2022. His campaign's priorities include free college, reducing property taxes and Harborplace, which is being redeveloped.

Fourteen more candidates are making a bid for mayor. See the full list here.

Baltimore City Council President

Nick Mosby (D): In the 2020 primary, the incumbent defeated then-councilwoman Shannon Sneed with 40.2% of the Democratic vote. He faces a competitive race against Councilman Zeke Cohen and Sneed. Last month during his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial, his own financial mismanagement was exposed and federal prosecutors accused him of committing perjury on his tax returns. He is not charged with any crimes.

Zeke Cohen (D): In an October 2023 Goucher College Poll partnership with The Baltimore Banner, the councilman held a 13-point lead over Mosby in the run for City Council President. Cohen said equity and public safety would be major focal points as council president.

Shannon Sneed (D): The former District 13 councilwoman is making a second run for City Council President. Last year she was former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez' running mate in his bid for governor. Her priorities include tackling crime, improving schools and reforming city hall, according to her campaign site. Sneed worked at WJZ from 2003 to 2011.

Emmanuel Digman (R): The only Republican in the running, he has not reported any fundraising activity to the elections board and does not have a campaign website. Baltimore's last Republican mayor was Theodore McKeldin in 1967.

Baltimore City Council

Click to see the candidates for each of Baltimore's 14 councilmanic districts

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin announced last year he would not seek reelection in 2024 and will retire after five decades in politics, attracting a lot of attention and money in the race for his open seat.

Angela Alsobrooks (D): The Prince George's County Executive launched her bid last May. A Black woman who has been county executive since 2018, Alsobrooks called for more diversity in the Senate in her campaign announcement. Some of her priorities include access to abortion care, criminal justice reform and investments in education.

Rep. David Trone (D): On his third term in the 6th Congressional District, Trone has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform. He was among the first to announce a run at Cardin's seat. The owner and co-founder of Total Wine & More, he has a long history of self-funding his campaigns and touts that he rejects contributions from PACs and lobbyists.

Larry Hogan (R): In a surprise bid, the former two-term governor filed hours before Maryland's February filing deadline. The Republican won a long-shot bid for governor in 2015 and enjoyed high approval ratings in deeply blue Maryland for eight years. Hogan previously headed the No Labels political organization and is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump. The last Republican senator representing Maryland was Charles Mathias, who served from 1969 to 1987.

Click here for a full list of Senate candidates

U.S. Congress

Three of Maryland's eight congressional seats are up for grabs this year:

District 2: Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger announced his retirement after serving 21 years in Congress. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is among the contenders for the seat. See the District 2 Candidates.

District 3: After serving in Congress for 18 years, Rep. John Sarbanes said in October he had found himself wanting to explore opportunities to serve the public outside of elected office. See the District 3 Candidates

District 6: David Trone is giving up the seat after three terms for his Senate run. See the District 6 Candidates.