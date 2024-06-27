Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs has permanent role in Baltimore City's government

BALTIMORE -- The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs now has a permanent spot in the Baltimore City government.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill into law on Thursday to make the existence and operations of MIMA permanent.

Scott said it's important to make sure the services and resources MIMA provides continue in Baltimore City.

The mayor says he wants to make sure everyone, regardless of their background, feels safe and welcome.

"Together we can create an even more inclusive and vibrant city," Scott said. "For years, MIMA has been essential in providing information advocacy and support to our immigrant population. This bill secures the future and the grantee's services remain available and are effective."

MIMA was established 10 years ago with the focus on two priorities -- economic growth and community well-being -- by identifying needs and opportunities that new Americans bring to the city.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who sponsored the bill, says this connects Spanish-speaking communities to the Baltimore government.

"This bill and this codification of this office sends a very clear message," Ramos said. "A very clear message that everybody, no matter where you're from or what language you speak or who you are, are welcome here in Baltimore City.

MIMA was among the agencies that assisted families of the six construction workers killed during the Key Bridge collapse.

Scott said that in 2021, Baltimore City ranked fifth in the country for immigrant integration.

"We envisioned a city where immigrants were fully integrated into the fabric of our city," said Catalina Rodriguez-Lima, of the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Baltimore City leaders say making MIMA a permanent fixture in the government is welcoming news for those looking to call Baltimore home.

"Today's milestone ensures that MIMA's mission will endure for years to come," Rodriguez-Lima said.

Baltimore leaders say it's going to be a continued effort to make sure immigrants are prioritized when it comes to the government.