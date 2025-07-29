New Baltimore center launched to counter antisemitism and hate

A newly-launched center is educating about antisemitism and what it means to be Jewish in America.

The Center to Combat Antisemitism and Hate, created by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, focuses on four main components -- education, security, coalition building, and countering misinformation.

The group also teaches children at school about the Holocaust and to create alliances with other religious and ethic communities.

"What's happening in Israel is separate from the Jewish life of the people of Baltimore," said Andrew Cushnir, the president and CEO of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. "We care about Israel, but we should not be subject to hatred because of a perceived view that we might have on what's happening in Israel."

With a special dedicated team behind the center, the multi-prong approach aims to show the people of Baltimore that blanket hate against Jewish people is misguided.

"Baltimore is a city where people care about each other, and we need to reinforce that, and make sure that the Jewish community's voice and the Jewish community's needs are understood by all civic stakeholders," Cushnir said.

Fighting back against antisemitism

The Baltimore area has seen many antisemitic incidents throughout the years, from swastikas spray-painted on a residential street to Israeli hostage displays deliberately destroyed in the middle of the night to obscene content shown during a school board meeting.

Cushnir said the new center addresses the challenges of combating antisemitism.

"We have been doing work to respond to the crisis of antisemitism for some time," Cushnir said. "This center will enable us to do an entirely new level and scale of work to address our challenges in new ways to meet the moment."

A Baltimore City schools spokesperson confirmed that racist and antisemitic content interrupted a school board meeting on July 22.

The "antisemitic, racist, and obscene adult content that was deeply offensive, threatening, and inappropriate in nature" was shown during the public comment part of the meeting after officials said an unauthorized person gained access.

"It was antisemitic, racist, obscene, adult content that was offensive and threatening and inappropriate in nature," said Tina Hike-Hubbard, from the Baltimore City Public Schools' Communications, Engagement and Enrollment Office.

School officials said the meeting was immediately paused as soon as the image was detected. The board then went into recess as they found a safe way to continue the meeting.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime by Baltimore City School Police and the Baltimore Police Department.

Israeli Embassy staffers killed in alleged hate crime

Two staffers of the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed after attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on May 21

The event, put on by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), celebrated young Jewish leaders.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were identified as the shooting victims. Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago, is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and an "act of terrorism."

Rabbi attacked in Baltimore's Park Heights

In May, a 62-year-old rabbi reportedly pulled out a gun on suspects during an attempted carjacking in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood, prompting renewed concerns about public safety and antisemitic violence within the city's Jewish community.

Rabbi Emanuel Goldfeiz was taking out the trash behind his home at the Park Towers West condominium when he was approached by two suspects, according to Baltimore police. The suspects punched him in the face in an apparent attempt to steal his vehicle.

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said the suspects ran away after Goldfeiz produced a legally owned firearm.

"Until he pulled out a firearm that he legally owned, that got them off of him," Schleifer said. "His back is very sore. He got hit in the face, so he's still feeling it, like anybody would after being so violently assaulted."

Police presence increased to protect from hate crimes

Maryland law enforcement has said it is stepping up patrols to protect from hate crimes.

Baltimore County Police said it would increase presence and patrols around places of worship, community centers, and other sensitive areas, in Pikesville specifically, given the large Jewish community there.

The Baltimore Police Department and the Howard County Police Department also said they would increase patrols and presence similarly.

March in support of Jewish communities

Every Sunday, members of the Baltimore-area Jewish community, elected officials, and their allies march to show support for the victims of hate crime attacks.

A Baltimore group, part of the international campaign "Run 4 Their Lives Baltimore," started marching in support of Israel and the hostages that were held in Gaza.