Watch CBS News
Local News

Graphic video interrupts virtual public comment portion of Baltimore school board meeting

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

A pornographic video interrupted the virtual public comment portion of a Baltimore City school board meeting Tuesday evening, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

It's not clear how the video got shown during the public participation part of the meeting, which included prerecorded videos, the Banner reports.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian told WJZ that a "graphically offensive video was displayed to participants."

Christian added that the meeting was paused as soon as the video was discovered.

"The meeting was recessed briefly while our team assessed the implications and determined the safest way to proceed," Christian said.

According to the Banner, a reporter watching the meeting from home only saw a frozen screen of Board Chair Robert Salley during the public comment portion of the meeting. However, those attending in person saw the video, according to the Banner.

Salley said the livestreaming was ending, but the rest of the meeting was continuing in person, the Banner reports. Some commissioners who joined the meeting through Microsoft Teams ended their sessions.

Christian told WJZ the continuation of the school board meeting was being recorded and uploaded to City Schools TV on YouTube. 

"We take this incident very seriously and are actively working with our technology team to prevent similar disruptions in the future," Christian said.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.