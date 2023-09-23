Baltimore makes storm preparations as Tropical Storm Ophelia careens toward Maryland

BALTIMORE -- City government officials urged residents to make final preparations Friday evening for potential impacts from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

In a press conference at the Office of Emergency Management, Mayor Brandon Scott announced free sandbags would be available for pick up from two locations on a first-come, first-served basis until 10 p.m.

Some business owners, managers and residents went to Fells Point at Broadway and Thames Street. or Stillmeadow Community Fellowship at 5110 Frederick Avenue to pick up sandbags.

City workers said each person was allotted five bags.

For residents who live in low-lying areas, city-owned parking garages in Fells Point, Harbor East and Little Italy are free to use through Monday at 7 a.m. also on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must bring proof of residency, such as a driver's license, to park in the garages.

Free garage parking can be found at these locations:

Fleet & Eden Garage: 501 S. Eden St.

Caroline St. Garage: 805 S. Caroline St.

Little Italy Parking Garage: 400 S. Central Ave.

Scott said that those people who must be on the road this weekend should avoid areas that historically flood and not drive through standing water.

"Areas that we know flood every single time it rains in Baltimore, please don't go there. Don't park there. Don't drive through standing water," Scott said. "We have to use common sense in order to make sure everyone remains safe."

Other last-minute preparations include securing loose items outside, charging your devices and keeping tabs on the storm's path.

"We strongly urge everyone to take this weather warning seriously," Scott said.