Maryland Weather: Wet and windy weekend ahead, Tropical Storm Warning for Southern Maryland

BALTIMORE-- A WJZ FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been declared for Saturday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is forecast to become Subtropical Storm/Tropical Storm Ophelia as it approaches North Carolina Saturday morning. The storm will move inland and northward across North Carolina, Virginia and eventually Maryland by Sunday. It is expected to weaken and become a remnant area of low pressure by the time it reaches Maryland. It will NOT be a tropical storm when it gets here but it could bring tropical storm conditions for portions of Southern Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico, Dorchester, Calvert and St. Mary's counties through Sunday morning.

Rain will hold off until late Friday night in Baltimore with the remainder of the day being cloudy and breezy with temps in the 70s. Rain will spread northward from Southern Maryland late this evening and continue northward overnight. The rain may become heavy at times as rain bands move across the area through Saturday morning. Winds will gust over 30 mph in the Baltimore area and higher across Southern MD and the Lower Eastern Shore closer to the storm as it moves through Virginia.

Rain will continue into Saturday afternoon with gusty northeast winds 25-35 mph. Depending on the track of the low pressure a marginal tornado threat may materialize across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore Saturday evening.

Coastal flooding will also become an issue for the typical spots on the west side of the Bay and for Worcester Co. With water levels 1-3' above normal possible especially at high tide.

Rainfall totals of 1-3" will be possible with some isolated amounts over 4" possible. Isolated instances of flooding are possible but widespread flooding is not expected at this time. HIghs Saturday will not get out of the 60s for most areas.

Rain will continue into Sunday especially through early afternoon as the system slowly moves northward through the state. Winds will continue gusty but not as strong as Saturday. Highs again will reach the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will continue off and on early next week with a gradual drying trend for later in the week.