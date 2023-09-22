Baltimore mayor offers free parking at city-owned garages to residents in flood-prone areas

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Tuesday that three city-owned parking garages will be made available free of cost to Baltimore residents who live in flood-prone areas in the wake of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

The parking garages are located at 501 S. Eden Street (Fleet & Eden Garage), 805 S. Caroline Street (Caroline Garage), and 400 S. Central Avenue (Little Italy Garage).

"We are urging all Baltimoreans to take steps to make sure that they are safe and stay out of harm's way," Scott said.

A wind advisory will be in effect between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. During that period winds will be sustained at 25 miles per hour, and there could be wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, he said.

Heavy rainfall and a storm surge will continue over a 24 to 36-hour period of time between Friday night and Sunday morning, which could result in flooding, Scott added.

That's why the city is making sandbags available to residents with property in low-lying waterfront areas like Fells Point and the Frederick Avenue corridor, he said.

"Sandbag distribution is happening right now while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis until 10 p.m. at the corner at Thames and Broadway in Fells Point and at Stillmeadow Community Fellowship Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue," Scott said.