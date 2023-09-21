Tropical Storm Warning along East Coast. Here's what it means for Maryland

Tropical Storm Warning along East Coast. Here's what it means for Maryland

Tropical Storm Warning along East Coast. Here's what it means for Maryland

BALTIMORE - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued along the East Coast, including parts of Maryland, ahead of a potential tropical cyclone.

The National Hurricane Center announced "Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen" on Thursday, moving north at 9 mph.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it approaches North Carolina on Friday. The storm will weaken by the time it reaches Maryland Saturday evening into Sunday.

Worchester County in Maryland, which includes Ocean City, is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The hurricane center defines a potential tropical cyclone as a disturbance that poses a threat for tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, rain could arrive in southern Maryland by late Friday night. Expect winds to pick up, especially near Southern Chesapeake Bay with gusts between 20-40 mph.

For the rest of Maryland, expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds through Sunday morning. There will be high surf and coastal flooding at the beaches.

PTC 16 11 AM ADVISORY: Expected to strengthen to a strong tropical storm as it approaches North Carolina Friday. The storm will weaken by the time it reaches Maryland. IMPACTS: Gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, high surf & coastal flooding at the beaches this weekend. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/hgF9lL8yuG — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) September 21, 2023

Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 3" across the area from west to east with emphasis on The Eastern Shore.

Rain will taper off on Sunday and be spotty by the time the Ravens kick off at 1 p.m.