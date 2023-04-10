Baltimore leaders to announce return of AFRAM Festival to be held during Juneteenth weekend

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city leaders will announce on Tuesday the return of the AFRAM Festival to be held during Juneteenth weekend.

This will be 46th annual AFRAM Festival in Baltimore.

WJZ's Vic Carter will join city leaders to unveil the music lineup and plans for AFRAM, which has been a Baltimore staple since 1976 and is one of the largest African American cultural festivals on the East Coast.

The two-day festival coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865.

AFRAM was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but it returned to in-person in 2021 and 2022.

Ne-Yo, The O'Jays, El DeBarge performed at AFRAM 2022 at Druid Hill Park.

WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, and artists' performances are being streamed live on CBS News Baltimore.