Baltimore leaders address rapid rise in car thefts

BALTIMORE - The rapid rise in car thefts and carjackings has become a major concern in Baltimore and communities all across the country.

Mayor Brandon Scott is expected to address the growing problem during a news conference Monday morning.

This comes after Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello sent a letter to the mayor's office calling for more to be done to try to stop the thefts.

Costello is asking for emergency funding to purchase steering wheel locks and tracking devices to help locate cars.

Car thefts in Baltimore are up 229 percent this year over last year.

"It's significantly up," Costello said. "We're closing in on 10,000."

WJZ has been covering the disturbing trend of thefts for months now.

Just last week, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren interviewed a car theft victim, whose luxury car was allegedly stolen by a hotel valet in Fells Point.

The thief then totaled the car.

"Is it just unbelievable? Never in my wildest dreams," victim Brian Eller said. "I even tipped the valet. The next thing you know, I'm waking up to it being gone. It was destroyed."

Experts say the rise is due in part to viral social media videos that show thieves how to hotwire certain models of Kias and Hyundais.

Costello told WJZ that Baltimore City ran out of steering wheel locks two months ago and that Kia and Hyundai are no longer sending them to the city because city leaders filed a lawsuit against the companies in May.

"We need to demonstrate that there is a sense of urgency around this issue," Costello said. "When a certain crime is up 229 percent year-over-year to date, significant action needs to be taken."