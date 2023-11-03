Fells Point valet steals car, claims he was carjacked; victim fears lenient punishment

BALTIMORE -- A guest at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel says a valet stole his luxury car—and then was carjacked himself.

He was in court today ready to testify in the case.

The victim lives in Virginia—this is the second time he's shown up for court and the case has been postponed. He fears the valet will get a slap on the wrist.

The ordeal started when he checked his expensive luxury car at the valet stand back in September.

When he got the car back, it was trashed.

"I couldn't believe it was happening," Brian Eller said. "I still can't believe it."

What was supposed to be a fun weekend staying at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel in Fells Point over the summer turned into a nightmare for Eller. Now, a valet is charged with stealing his $120,000 Audi RS7 and lying to police about it.

"Is it just unbelievable? Never in my wildest dreams," Eller said. "I even tipped the valet. The next thing you know, I'm waking up to it being gone. It was destroyed."

Eller said he is constantly looking behind his back and making sure his car is locked at all times.

WJZ obtained charging documents that show the details of the case. In them, police say the suspect, Jordan Richardson, admits to taking the car. Richardson said he was approached by two men at gunpoint on Boston Street—and they carjacked him.

Police say Richardson then changed his story. He said he went to a car meet-up at a gas station and when he got out, someone jumped in and drove away in the Audi.

"Eight people walked into my hotel room," Eller said. "They were like, 'We have to talk to you. We have bad news. We have our employee from the valet stealing your car.' I thought I was dreaming."

Police arrested Richardson. He told them at the time that he had "no idea who has possession of the car or its location."

No one else has been charged in the case.

Eller said prosecutors told him a felony could be tough to prove before a jury—and the suspect has no prior record.

He fears a punishment that's too lenient.

"I feel like he needs to do jail time, probably probation and restitution," Eller said. "He needs to feel it because if you don't feel it, you're probably going to do it again."

Eller told WJZ that he has no plans to return to Baltimore—except to testify in this case.

WJZ reached out to the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore but has not heard back.

Eller said hotel staff comped his room the night the car was stolen and offered him another night's stay—but he doesn't feel that's enough.

He said he's out thousands of dollars from this ordeal.