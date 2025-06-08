Baltimore's Harbor East roads back open near the harbor 5,000-gallon fuel spill
Baltimore's Harbor East roadways have reopened near where more than 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled into the Inner Harbor on Wednesday, June 4.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Sunday that "significant progress" has been made in the clean-up response. The remaining efforts to clean up the harbor are being scaled back.
City officials said Central Avenue between Lancaster and Point streets is open ahead of Monday's peak hour traffic time.