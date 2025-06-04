100 gallons of diesel fuel overflowed into Baltimore's Inner Harbor, MDE says

Maryland Dept. of Environment says oil spill leaked about 100 gallons of diesel into Harbor

Maryland Dept. of Environment says oil spill leaked about 100 gallons of diesel into Harbor

Maryland Dept. of Environment says oil spill leaked about 100 gallons of diesel into Harbor

Two diesel tanks from Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's third-party vendors overfilled and caused an overflow of diesel fuel into the Inner Harbor in Fells Point on Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) said the spill leaked about 100 gallons of diesel fuel into the water.

Johns Hopkins said those tanks supply power for backup generators at its patient care facilities in East Baltimore.

Our Emergency Response Team is currently in Fells Point responding to an approx. 100 gallon oil spill of unknown origin. The red color is coming from dye in the oil. The @USCG and a private contractor are also assisting with the cleanup. pic.twitter.com/bQUtEErmbS — MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) June 4, 2025

A spokesperson said Hopkins immediately notified the MDE of the overflow.

"We proactively reached out again to MDE as we learned more about the estimated overflow volume," the Hopkins spokesperson said. "We also are actively working with local, state, and federal authorities to support the response in the Baltimore Inner Harbor."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he and his team went to the site of the oil spill.

"My team and I are currently onsite at Fells Point, where there's been an oil spill of unknown origins, Gov. Moore said on social media. "Thank you to the emergency crews from @MDEnvironment and @USCG who quickly responded and are working to contain the oil spill and safely clean up the area now."