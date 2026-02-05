Baltimore high school students walk out of class to protest ICE operations

Students at Baltimore City College High School organized a walkout of class on Thursday afternoon to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. They are calling on state leaders to pass legislation limiting ICE practices in Maryland.

The walkout was organized by Students Organizing a Multicultural Open Society, also known as SOMOS. Organizers said the demonstration was intended to draw the attention of state and federal lawmakers.

Dozens of students marched from their temporary classroom location at the University of Baltimore campus to Pearlstone Park, carrying signs and chanting along the way.

"Cuidado con el hielo, which means 'Watch out with ICE,'" said Danny Escober, a substitute teacher at Baltimore City College High School.

Student and former Baltimore City Schools student commissioner Dylan Rooks said the demonstration brought together students from different backgrounds.

"Different classes, all over, from different religions, race, they're fighting all as one, and we're coming together as one to fight for our rights," Rooks said.

In a statement to WJZ , a spokesperson for City Schools wrote: "Baltimore City Public Schools (City Schools) students are exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, petition, and peaceful assembly. Hundreds of students from several schools chose to participate in a peaceful protest on Thursday related to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)."

"While this activity was not organized or sponsored by the district or individual schools, school leaders worked closely with City Schools Police and Baltimore City Police to prioritize student safety by establishing designated spaces and safe passage for participating students," the spokesperson wrote.

What sparked the walkout?

Students said the walkout was prompted by months of what they described as deadly violence from federal agents in Minneapolis, as well as broader concerns about immigration enforcement.

"This whole ICE situation, it's just a huge lack of humanity, as it says on our poster," said Keira Thompson, a student at Baltimore City College High School.

Students called on legislators to ban collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE and said they were standing in solidarity with their peers and families.

"My dad, his mom immigrated from Cuba, and he's of Cuban descent," said Isabella Robinson, a student at the school. "And I feel as though that this is not fair at all, and all of this is happening due to a lack of knowledge."

Tylea Booker, a SOMOS member and City College student, said the demonstration matters even if the impact feels small.

"I fully believe that this is making a difference, no matter how small," Booker said.

Calls to Maryland lawmakers

Students are urging the Maryland General Assembly to pass Senate Bill 0001 and House Bill 0155, which would end the practice of ICE agents wearing face coverings.

"I am able to use my voice," Booker said. "I will say that to give people who don't have a voice or who are trying to be silenced a voice, and immigrants are the foundation of our community, and I mean that wholeheartedly."

Students also said they want lawmakers to pass multiple bills restricting collaboration between teachers and administrators and ICE, as well as prohibiting detention facilities in their neighborhoods.

"We need to be better, just as a community," Thompson said.

Organizers said they hope their message reassures immigrant students and families.

"You are wanted, you are a full part of this community, no matter how old, young, age, ability, class, whatever, however you identify, you are here because you belong here," Booker said. "And anybody's trying to take you away is in the wrong. You are not the problem in any way, shape nor form."

More walkouts planned

More student walkouts are planned for Friday afternoon at various in Baltimore City Schools and Baltimore County Public Schools.

Baltimore County Public Schools wrote in a statement to WJZ that students have the right to organize and assemble peacefully.

"If a student decides to participate in a walkout or demonstration, they would need to do so in a safe manner that is in alignment with any guidance and rules provided by school leadership," a BCPS spokesperson wrote. "Generally, students would not receive disciplinary or academic consequences for participating in a walkout. Now, if during or even immediately following the walkout they engaged in behavior that is in direct violation of the Student Handbook, the school would provide appropriate consequences."