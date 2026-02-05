Maryland delegate's letter urges Baltimore County schools to prevent student walkouts

A Maryland delegate is urging Baltimore County schools to prevent students from walking out of class to protest on Friday.

Students have organized walkouts, including in the Baltimore area, over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations across the nation.

Baltimore City College High School students walked out of class on Thursday. More students are expected to have walkouts on Friday, Feb. 6.

However, Del. Nino Mangione, a Republican who represents parts of Baltimore County, wrote a letter to school leaders to "take any and all actions necessary to prevent any disruption of BCPS operations."

"This type of activity has no place in the Baltimore County school system, and I am quite confident you agree," Mangione wrote.

This morning I was alerted to outrageous, organized “walk-outs” planned at several BCPS schools during the school day tomorrow. I immediately notified Superintendent Rogers, urged action to prevent disruptions, and requested an update. See my letter in the image. pic.twitter.com/ZTaJZZ2VbP — Nino Mangione (@NinoMangione42) February 6, 2026

Mangione was referring to a flyer directed toward Hereford High School students, claiming that students across Baltimore County will be walking out of their classrooms at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Mangione added that people have the right to protest, "misguided or not," but "these activities should be reserved for outside the school system."

The delegate asked the school district to let him know what they are doing to stop the walkout and what he could do to help prevent the events.

Baltimore County schools respond

A Baltimore County schools spokesperson told WJZ that students would not face any disciplinary or academic consequences for participating in a peaceful and non-disruptive walkout.

" If a student decides to participate in a walkout or demonstration, they would need to do so in a safe manner that is in alignment with any guidance and rules provided by school leadership," a BCPS spokesperson wrote. "Generally, students would not receive disciplinary or academic consequences for participating in a walkout. Now, if during or even immediately following the walkout they engaged in behavior that is in direct violation of the Student Handbook, the school would provide appropriate consequences."

Students walkout Thursday in Baltimore

On Thursday, dozens of students at Baltimore City College High School marched from their temporary classroom location at the University of Baltimore campus to Pearlstone Park, carrying signs and chanting along the way.

Students said the demonstration brought together classmates from different religions and races.

They said the walkouts were prompted by violence from federal agents in Minneapolis, as well as broader concerns about immigration enforcement.

"This whole ICE situation, it's just a huge lack of humanity, as it says on our poster," said Keira Thompson, a student at Baltimore City College High School.

Students are also pushing the Maryland General Assembly to pass Senate Bill 0001 and House Bill 0155, which would end the practice of ICE agents wearing face coverings.

They also said they want lawmakers to pass multiple bills restricting collaboration between teachers and administrators and ICE, as well as prohibiting detention facilities in their neighborhoods.

"I am able to use my voice," said Tylea Booker, a City College student. "I will say that to give people who don't have a voice or who are trying to be silenced a voice, and immigrants are the foundation of our community, and I mean that wholeheartedly."