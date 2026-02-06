Baltimore County high school student arrested for "disruptive and dangerous behavior" during walkout over ICE

A Baltimore County high school student was arrested Friday during a walkout to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the school confirmed.

The arrest happened after a student at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology engaged in "disruptive and dangerous behavior" after the student-led walkout, according to the principal.

Carver Principal Erin O'Toole-Trivas said the event was not a school-sanctioned event.

Several other county schools also saw students walk out of their classrooms on Friday to protest ICE's practices in Maryland.

Earlier on Friday, the school district said in a statement, "BCPS students have the right to organize and assemble peacefully. From the perspective of school administrators and staff, ensuring student safety and minimizing disruptions are top priorities, and if a student decides to participate in a walkout or demonstration, they would need to do so in a safe manner that is in alignment with any guidance and rules provided by school leadership."

Student arrested during walkout

According to Principal O'Toole-Trivas, staff and school resource officers supervised the walkout at Carver.

The protest began at 10:20 a.m. and lasted for about 45 minutes before students returned to the building, according to O'Toole-Trivas.

The principal said a small group of students did not follow the "agreed-upon parameters" and failed to return to the building.

One of the students was arrested by Baltimore County police for leaving the campus and obstructing traffic, she said.

"Students that violated the Code of Conduct will be subject to consequences in alignment with the BCPS Student Handbook and Board policy," O'Toole-Trivas said in a letter sent to parents.

Baltimore-area students hold walkouts

On Thursday, students at a Baltimore City school also held a walkout to protest immigration operations.

During the protest, organized by Students Organizing a Multicultural Open Society (SOMOS), students carried signs, chanted and called on Maryland leaders to pass legislation that limits ICE practices.

Baltimore City school officials said the event was not sponsored by the district, but leaders worked with police to prioritize student safety.