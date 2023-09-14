Watch CBS News
Baltimore grandmother sentenced to four years for 9-year-old shooting, killing 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore grandmother was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Aug. 6, 2022.

April Gaskins was convicted on charges of Reckless Endangerment and Firearm Access by a Minor.

Strawder was hanging out on the front porch of her family's Southwest Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.

Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be held accountable for allowing children access to deadly weapons.

