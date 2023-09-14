Baltimore grandmother sentenced to four years for 9-year-old shooting, killing 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore grandmother was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Aug. 6, 2022.

April Gaskins was convicted on charges of Reckless Endangerment and Firearm Access by a Minor.

just got out of circuit court where april gaskins was sentenced to four years in prison for failing to properly secure the firearm that was used by her nine-year-old grandson to shoot and kill 15-year-old nykayla strawder. more tonight on @wjz — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) September 14, 2023

Strawder was hanging out on the front porch of her family's Southwest Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.

Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be held accountable for allowing children access to deadly weapons.

