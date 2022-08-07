5Baltimore Police say 9-year-old allegedly shot, killed 15-year-old girl

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives have determined that a 9-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old in Edmondson Village on Saturday, according to authorities.

The boy was among the children on a porch in the 600 block of Linnard Street, police said on Sunday.

The weapon that was allegedly in his possession went off around 8 p.m., police said.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that the 9-year-old boy was playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, police said.

After a bullet exited the gun and struck 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder in the head, the 9-year-old boy dropped the gun and ran, according to authorities.

Police initially said that Strawder was 14 years old.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police chief Michael Harrison told reporters on Saturday night that detectives were "working with multiple minor witnesses who all have parents and/or guardians we're working to contact."

Officers ran the serial number on the gun and learned that it was registered to a woman who is related to the boy, police said.

The woman works as an armed security guard, according to authorities.

In accordance with State Law and due to the age of the 9-year-old, he can not be charged with a crime, police said.

Investigators are working closely with the State's Attorney's Office and potential charges related to the shooting are pending.