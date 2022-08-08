'We will never be the same': Family grieves Baltimore teen killed in weekend shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old boy was playing with a loaded gun in Baltimore over the weekend when it accidentally fired, fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

15-year-old Nykayia Strawder in May 2022. Family video / CBS Baltimore

Officers called to the scene at a Linnard Street home about 8 p.m. Saturday found Nykayla Strawder unconscious, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The boy, who dropped the weapon and ran off afterward, will not face charges due to his age.

After taking possession of the handgun and running its serial number, investigators determined that it is registered to one of the boy's relatives, an armed security guard, police said.

It is unclear how the 9-year-old got hold of the loaded handgun.

Witnesses told investigators that the child was playing with the gun when it "accidentally discharged" and a round struck Strawder in the head, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

Under a new Maryland juvenile justice reform law, children under the age of 13 cannot be criminally charged and those younger than 10 are outside the jurisdiction of juvenile court.

Gun owners in Maryland can face consequences for not properly storing firearms or leaving them in places that are accessible to children if someone is injured or killed with their weapon.

Strawder's father, Dontay Jones, said he was home at the time and overheard the gunfire before he found his daughter on the porch bleeding from the head.

"We will never be the same without her," Jones said.

The 15-year-old great aunt, Donyette McCray, told WJZ the 9-year-old boy had gotten into fights with Strawder's brother before the deadly shooting.

She is calling for justice in her great niece's killing.

"He needs to be accountable for his actions," McCray said. "I don't have my baby. … She will never, ever be back."