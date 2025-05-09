Maryland Fire Marshall warns Chromebook social media challenge can lead to fires

The Maryland Fire Marshall alerted parents and community members to a social media challenge that has been linked to several recent fires and instances of property damage.

According to the Fire Marshall's Office, students in the state have been participating in the "Chromebook Challenge" by putting electrically conductive objects into the charging ports of school-issued devices. The action can lead to sparks, smoke, and in some cases, fires.

Officials said the "reckless behavior" has already led to several fires. As of May 5, officials have documented multiple cases of the "Chromebook Challenge."

The action of putting metallic items or pencils into the charging port of a device can cause the device to short-circuit, officials said.

Some of the cases have prompted an emergency response and led to disciplinary action at schools in Maryland.

"We want to emphasize the importance of educating students about the dangers associated with these acts," Acting State Fire Marshall Jason Mowbray said. "It is crucial that parents and educators work together to promote a culture of safety and responsibility regarding electronic devices."

Some Maryland schools echo warning about "Chromebook Challenge"

Staff at Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) said they are aware of the dangerous challenge making the rounds on social media.

In a statement, they reminded parents and students that intentionally damaging BCPS-issued devices violates student handbook policies.

If the action leads to a fire, the district could seek legal action, officials said. They asked parents to talk with students about the importance of navigating the influence of social media.

"Parents should also be aware, the impact of these social media trends extend beyond the schoolhouse," BCPS officials said.

Harford County Public Schools shared a similar statement, urging parents to speak to their children about the risks of the social media challenge.

Social media trends can lead to rise in performance crimes

The rise in similar dangerous social media trends has increased cases of a phenomenon called performance crimes.

In 2023, viral social media videos taught people how to exploit vulnerabilities in some models of Kia and Hyundai cars.

CBS News Sacramento reported that Hyundai tried to work with TikTok and other social media platforms to remove the videos, but as new videos were uploaded, it brought more theft cases as teens sought to go viral.