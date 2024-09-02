Watch CBS News
Baltimore DL Justin Madubuike will now go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike has decided to go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi.

The team announced the switch on Monday. Madubuike is a Texas native but his parents are immigrants from Nigeria.

"Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name," Madubuike said for a story on the Ravens' website. "When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that's my real name."

Madubuike is entering his fifth NFL season, and he had a career-high 13 sacks last season.

He signed a four-year, $98 million contract extension in the offseason.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

