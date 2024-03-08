Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million contract extension

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have agreed on a four-year contract extension with Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday.

The deal includes $75.5 million in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing.

"We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike," DeCosta said. "Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"

The Ravens announced that they put the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike earlier this week.

The pro-bowl defensive lineman could have become one of the top free agents in the league following a season where he recorded 13 sacks, exceeding his prior personal best. His performance was crucial to the success of Baltimore's defense.