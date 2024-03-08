Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million contract extension

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have agreed on a four-year contract extension with Defensive Tackle Justin Madubuike, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday. 

The deal includes $75.5 million in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing.  

"We are pleased to announce a four-year extension with Justin Madubuike," DeCosta said. "Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense. We are thrilled for Justin and his family and equally happy for our fanbase. This is a great way to start the new league year!"

The Ravens announced that they put the franchise tag on Justin Madubuike earlier this week.  

The pro-bowl defensive lineman could have become one of the top free agents in the league following a season where he recorded 13 sacks, exceeding his prior personal best. His performance was crucial to the success of Baltimore's defense. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 6:27 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.