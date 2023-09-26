Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Yarbrough discusses transition report

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Myriam Yarbrough, spoke Tuesday morning to give an update on the school year so far, and discuss her transition team's final report.

HAPPENING NOW: Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough) giving an update on the school year so far and discussing her transition team’s final report. @wjz @BaltCoPS pic.twitter.com/l5RbQIUClL — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) September 26, 2023

Succeeding Dr. Darryl Williams, Superintendent Yarbrough was appointed in June. She previously served as BCPS Deputy Superintendent.

Yarbrough said Baltimore County Public schools are off to a strong start.

In July, Yarbrough said improving academic achievement, and preparing students for college were among her goals for the school year.

Tuesday, she said that the district has made gains in English Language Arts (ELA) with the implementation of a new language arts curriculum, HMH into Reading.

When it comes to instruction, Yarbrough says there's a need to ramp up professional development.

Yarbrough also discussed school safety. She says BCPS has updated its code of conduct, contracted a weapons detection system in all schools, and expanded mental health services.

You can view the full Transition Team report here.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.