Incoming Baltimore County Superintendent Yarbrough discusses 2023-2024 school year goals

BALTIMORE -- Incoming Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough addressed education officials Monday morning, discussing her priorities for the 2023-2024 school year.

The address comes after her official appointment in June.

Overall, Yarbrough's priorities will be improving academic achievement for all student, and preparing students for college.

To accomplish that, Yarbrough said she plans to employ "focus, data-driven, research-based, instructionally sound practices and tools that build teacher capacity and promote high levels of learning, and increase student achievement."

That means, reviewing school year 2022 and 2023 data in all subject areas, and identifying trends in student performance on assessed standards, creating lessons and assessments based on identified needs, and implementing new literacy curriculum and professional development for all elementary teachers, according to Yarbrough.

Additionally, said she also plans to implement improve infrastructure, by enhancing the BCPS customer service portal, prioritizing human resources, and payroll function.

Yarbrough also said she plans to define clear expectations and establish a shared accountability in promoting safe working environments, which will entail a revision to the student code-of conduct, and finalizing an "elementary assistance safety support model".