Board of Education of Baltimore County officially appoints Yarbrough as superintendent

BALTIMORE -- The Board of Education of Baltimore County officially appointed Dr. Myriam Yarbrough as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday, according to school staff.

Additionally, the board approved her employment contract, school staff said.

Yarbrough, who has been serving as BCPS deputy superintendent since 2021, will begin her tenure on July 1, 2023. She succeeds Dr. Darryl Williams, who has served as BCPS superintendent since July 2019.

"Dr. Myriam Yarbrough is a passionate and skilled leader who is prepared to respond to the urgent needs of Team BCPS and thoughtfully plan for the future," Jane Lichter, chair of the Board of Education, said. "Her extensive teaching and leadership experience, deep commitment to improving student outcomes, and operational expertise will help us ensure that BCPS is a school system where every child can thrive."

The board tentatively appointed Yarbrough on May 16, 2023. That appointment was contingent on a pending agreement on terms of an employment contract as well as approval by the state superintendent of schools, which is required by Maryland law, according to school staff.

Under the terms of the four-year contract, Yarbrough will earn a salary of $310,000 per year. A copy of her contract will be posted on the BCPS website on Wednesday, school staff said.