Baltimore County passes emergency bill prohibiting private detention centers

An emergency bill preventing private detention facilities was passed in Baltimore County on Tuesday.

Councilmembers voted 6-0 during an emergency session after learning that the U.S. General Services Administration leased an office space in Cockeysville.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier's office said they aren't sure of the exact scope of the work being done at the location. The office does not believe the Cockeysville location will be a detention center.

However, the bill which goes into effect immediately is a preventative measure to stop a private detention facility in the future.

"Across the country, the presence of ICE has created fear and uncertainty for immigrant families," Klausmeier previously stated. "In Baltimore County, we believe every resident deserves to live, work, worship, and attend school without fear that their family will be torn apart or their daily life disrupted without warning."

U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski, the former Baltimore County executive, applauded Klausmeier's proactive approach.

"Baltimore and communities across America deserve safety, stability, and policies rooted in constitutional principles," Olszewski said. "Leaders at every level of government must work together to protect our residents, uphold the rule of law, and ensure that enforcement actions respect the rights and dignity of all people."

What will be at the facility?

A source with knowledge of the lease told WJZ that the federal government has lawyers working in the building, but they do not know what specific job they are doing.

The Office of the Principal Legal Advisor and Law Practice Division, which is the legal arm of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has active job postings, which include vacancies in Baltimore, according to a federal hiring website.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told WJZ it would not confirm office locations because of security threats against officers.

But, the department confirmed it is actively expanding its ICE workforce. The department has added 12,000 ICE officers since last summer.

"ICE will not confirm office locations as our officers are facing a coordinated campaign of violence against them including an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a 1,300% increase in assaults against them," a DHE spokesperson stated. "Is it really news that when a federal agency hires more personnel that they need more space?"

DHS added, "Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country. That's a 120% increase in our workforce."

Similar bill passed in Howard County

A similar bill was recently passed in Howard County.

Howard County leaders approved an emergency bill to ban detention centers in private buildings came after a third-party company received a permit to turn a building in Elkridge into a detention center.

ICE later confirmed it has no plans to buy or open a detention center in Howard County.

Howard County revoked the building permit, which detailed renovations to "tenant spaces, supported areas, detention facility, detainee processing and secured waiting areas," according to Executive Calvin Ball.

"The creation of privately-owned detention facilities anywhere in our county and state raises serious concerns about health, welfare, and oversight that must be addressed," Ball said.

The law went into effect immediately.