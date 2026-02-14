Baltimore County Council to convene Tuesday over suspected ICE office in Hunt Valley

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier has requested to hold an emergency session of the County Council on Tuesday to address the discovery of a potential ICE office in Hunt Valley.

According to the statement, the goal of the session is to establish legislation designed to uphold "necessary and appropriate guardrails".

In the statement, she said her office learned about the potential office via media coverage, which sparked an internal investigation.

"My administration has seen coverage about a potential ICE office in Hunt Valley, and investigated; we now understand that the U.S. General Services Administration has leased office space in this location," she wrote.

The executive went on to say she is unsure of what business will be conducted at the space; however, the office remains committed to protecting the safety of the citizens of Baltimore County.

"Across the country, the presence of ICE has created fear and uncertainty for immigrant families. In Baltimore County, we believe every resident deserves to live, work, worship, and attend school without fear that their family will be torn apart or their daily life disrupted without warning," she wrote.

Baltimore County students protest ICE operations

Students at high schools across Maryland, including in Baltimore County, have been taking part in walkouts to protest ICE operations locally and nationwide.

They are urging the Maryland General Assembly to pass Senate Bill 0001 and House Bill 0155, which would end the practice of ICE agents wearing face coverings.

They're also calling on lawmakers to pass legislation that restricts school faculty collaboration with ICE and prohibits the creation of detention centers in their neighborhoods.