Laws to limit ICE, ban detention centers in Howard County go into effect

Maryland leaders, including Gov. Wes Moore, were in attendance Friday as Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed two emergency bills into law that ban private detention centers and limit the access that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has in the county.

The bills moved quickly through the legislative process this week after being introduced on Monday, Feb. 2.

One of the bills prohibits privately owned buildings from being turned into detention centers, and the second limits ICE's access to county agencies and facilities.

Both laws went into effect immediately.

Banning private detention centers

The move to ban detention centers in private buildings came after a third-party company received a permit to turn a building in Elkridge into a detention center.

The county inspected the building and raised concerns after ICE purchased a warehouse in Washington County to use as a detention center.

ICE later confirmed it has no plans to buy or open a detention center in Howard County.

The county revoked the building permit, which detailed renovations to "tenant spaces, supported areas, detention facility, detainee processing and secured waiting areas," according to Ball.

"The creation of privately-owned detention facilities anywhere in our county and state raises serious concerns about health, welfare, and oversight that must be addressed," the county executive said.

The council unanimously approved the bill.

Limiting ICE's access in Howard County

The second emergency bill was introduced by Councilwoman Liz Walsh with the goal of limiting ICE's access to county agencies.

Under the law, guidelines would be created to dictate how county employees will let leaders know about ICE's presence in their communities. The law also declares that contracts that support immigration enforcement are void and unenforceable.

County departments will also need to set policies that limit ICE's access to some areas.

The bill passed in a 4-1 vote, opposed by Councilman David Yungmann.