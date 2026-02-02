Building permit revoked for ICE detention center in Elkridge

Howard County says it revoked a building permit for a private detention center in Elkridge, which County Executive Calvin Ball says will be used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Emergency legislation introduced in the Howard County Council could prevent privately owned buildings from operating as detention centers. The legislation will be introduced by County Executive Calvin Ball.

The move comes after Ball said the county inspected a privately-owned building in Elkridge, which is being renovated to become an immigration detention facility.

"The retrofitting of private office buildings for detention use, without transparency, without public input, without clear oversight, is deeply troubling," Ball said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

County inspection prompts emergency legislation

According to Ball, a third-party company from Virginia applied and received a permit to renovate 28,614 square feet inside a building at 6522 Meadowridge Road.

The building permit, issued in August 2025, stated that the "scope of work includes improvement of tenant spaces, supported areas, detention facility, detainee processing, and secured waiting areas," according to Ball.

The county has since revoked the permit, Ball said.

The office space is owned by Genesis GSA Strategic One. McKeever Services, a third-party, applied for the renovation permit last year. Ball said Monday that the work appeared to be almost complete. The most recent inspection was conducted on Dec. 29, 2025.

According to Ball, the county government did not have knowledge of specific lease agreements or contracts between the building owner and any federal agencies when the legislation was announced Friday. After reviewing reporting and advertisements, Ball says the county became aware that ICE would be using the building.

When asked why the county granted the renovation permit in August without knowing the intended use, Ball said the county executive doesn't usually delve into the details on these types of permits.

"We're taking action now," Ball said.

He also said government services can generally operate in all zoning districts.

Councilwoman Liz Walsh said she believes the permitting for this facility could date more than a year.

"I think it dates back even to a Biden administration. I'm guessing that's what the issue was. And so thankful to whoever you know finally realized what was going on and how severe the consequences were," Walsh said.

Walsh also introduced a partner bill which would require the county executive to publish guidance on how county agencies interact with ICE.

The proposed facility was not put up for public comment nor had previous county oversight. Ball says that because this is an immigration detention facility, it is required to go through a more comprehensive review process.

While the current permit is revoked, Ball says the company could reapply, but that has not happened yet.

The emergency legislation comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) purchased a warehouse in Washington County, raising concerns from some state lawmakers.

Neighbors rally against ICE

Hundreds gathered before the meeting on Monday night for a rally against ICE.

"Me and my partner are going to be moving soon and finding out that something so heinous was going to be in our backyard. It just kind of seemed like something that we wanted to speak up about," Turner Queen said.

The council chambers and an overflow room were full with neighbors who oppose ICE.

"I was absolutely disgusted. You know, we're a state known for our liberal point of views, and taking care of people and putting people first, and a detention center is exactly the opposite of that," Samantha Lester of Arbutus added.

A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. If needed, public comment will continue Thursday before the council is scheduled for an emergency vote on both bills.

Both laws were introduced Monday night at the council's legislative session. Councilman Opel Jones said he is confident the laws will pass, encouraging neighbors to attend the public hearing, but to be succinct with their comments.

"Since there are four co-sponsors on the bill, it is about 99.999% likely to pass," Jones said.