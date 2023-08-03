Watch CBS News
Baltimore Councilman Eric Costello announces legislation to ban installation of external gas regulators

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello announced Thursday, new legislation that will prevent BGE from installing high-pressure gas regulators throughout the city.  

"Specifically, the bill will ban the installation of external gas regulators on any structure with five or less dwelling units," Costello said.  He emphasized that the bill would apply city wide, unless an individual homeowner agrees to the work in writing.   

Costello's announcement comes amid the ongoing conflict between city residents and BGE over their campaign to install new equipment. 

It's a controversy that led to the arrest of three women who protested while BGE attempted to perform the work in Federal Hill, and a class-action lawsuit against the company.  The lawsuit now has over 400 plaintiffs, according to representing attorney Thiru  Vignarajah.

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the installation of the gas regulators until Sept. 5.  

Other city council members joined Costello for the announcement.

"This is an issue that transcends zip codes, and transcends social economics.  It's really at the core of engagement of private practice, respect for community, and respect for private property,"  City Council President Nick Mosby said. 

Costello said the legislation will officially be introduced on August 21.  

