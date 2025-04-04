Baltimore City Public Schools cuts programs after loss of $48 million in federal funding

Baltimore City Public Schools says it will be making program changes after the loss of $48 million in pandemic relief funding.

Last week, the Maryland Department of Education said the federal government rescinded a reimbursement of $360 million that it had previously committed to give to state schools. After the federal government's decision, BCPS told WJZ it was "deeply concerned" about the potential impacts.

On Friday, the district said it would begin making changes to bridge the multi-million dollar funding gap.

"Although our detailed spending plans were approved and adhered to all guidelines, the U.S. Department of Education recently decided to end the availability of these funds, reneging on their commitment to support students' ongoing post-pandemic needs," city schools said in a statement. "This abrupt decision significantly impacts school districts nationwide, including City Schools, where we must now make sudden, unwelcome, and painful choices for our schools and students. City Schools will not receive approximately $48 million in reimbursement for funds already spent or contractually committed."

BCPS said the funding shortfall will negatively impact critical programs. As a result of the cuts, pandemic recover-funded tutoring and after-school programs will cease.

The district will also be pausing its efforts to upgrade door-locking systems at secondary schools.

Other vendors that will be impacted by the decision will be notified "in the coming days," city schools said.

BCPS said it plans to work to identify other programming projects that can be cut to cover the funding gap.

"We recognize that unexpected changes like these can cause disappointment, frustration, and anger, and we share in your concern about the uncertainty this creates. Please know that we will keep you informed as we work together to serve our students with dedication and care." the statement from city schools read.

Trump administration moves to dismantle Dept. of Education

The cuts to federal funding come after President Trump's executive order on March 20, which initiated the process to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

Since Mr. Trump took office, the department's workforce has already been slashed by nearly 50%.

The order instructed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "undertake all necessary actions" to facilitate the department's dissolution.

Complete closure of the department would require congressional approval. A White House official told CBS News that student loans, IDEA enforcement, and enforcing civil rights laws will remain at a smaller Education Department "for now," but they will eventually be transferred to other departments.