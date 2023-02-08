Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development announces $10 million for affordable housing

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced $10,750,000 in trust funding for affordable housing Wednesday.

Both the development of new affordable communities, and the rehabilitation of existing communities will be supported by the funds.

Emerging and established developers, non-profit or for profit, and community land trusts may apply for the funds.

A virtual pre-submission information session is being offered for interested applicants on Wednesday, February 15 at 5 pm.

Applications are due March 17, 2023. The full breakdown of eligibility requirements, program details, and application instructions can be found on the DHCD's website.