Survivors of sex abuse to testify in Archdiocese bankruptcy case

BALTIMORE -- Eight survivors of sexual abuse are set to testify Monday in a hearing in the Archdiocese of Baltimore's bankruptcy case.

The Baltimore Archdiocese declared bankruptcy in September before a new law, the Child Victims Act of 2023, was set to go into effect. The legislation would have opened the church to several lawsuits.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office released a 450-page report that identified 156 priests, deacons, Catholic teachers and seminarians within the Archdiocese accused of assaulting over 600 victims. The incidents detailed in the report date back to the 1940s.

Monday's hearing is the second in the case. The first took place in April, when six survivors testified, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, appointed by the Department of Justice to represent the survivors, is set to hold a press conference following the hearing.