Arbutus residents describe tornado rolling through neighborhood: "There was a kaboom"

BALTIMORE - A strong storm, possibly a tornado, packed a punch Wednesday night in Arbutus in Baltimore County.

The storm, which came with tornado warnings, uprooted trees and knocked out power, leaving residents to clean up the mess left behind.

"All of a sudden there was a kaboom," Arbutus resident Terence Teeters said. "And the lights went out."

"The trees had fallen down in the same direction," added Arbutus resident Erin Branham.

Branham captured video of a tornado rotating in the air in Southwest Baltimore County.

"My default went to pray," Branham said. "I got to pray right here in this minute."

Teeters told WJZ that as soon as he heard a loud sound, he rushed to cover.

"My wife says, if we hear a freight train, we're getting downstairs, and as soon as she said that, we heard a woosh and then we got up and then we were fighting each other to get down the steps," he said.

As quickly as the tornado came, it went, leaving behind an uprooted tree in Charles Robinson's backyard.

"It was almost like a quiet fall because we didn't even hear it," Robinson said. "All we heard were the transformers popping."

"The wires were down, there must have been seven emergency trucks here and here," Teeters said.

Residents praised the response of emergency crews, including BGE and utility workers, who were actively restoring power and poles on Ingate Road and Francis Avenue.

"I'm just thankful none of the other houses got hit, and haven't heard so far, but that there was no loss of life," Robinson said.

Residents said their power is fully restored.