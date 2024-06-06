Wednesday's storm damaged homes and property, caused serious flooding

BALTIMORE --The National Weather Service held a briefing earlier Thursday afternoon pertaining to the damages left behind by Wednesday's storms.

The aftermath damaged homes, property, and left five people injured in its wake, including five in Gaithersburg.

It is suspected that 2 to 3 long track tornadoes ripped across the state, impacting dozens. Roughly 5 homes in Gaithersburg alone reported damage.

Some of the findings from the NWS included winds believed to be 105 mph or higher, EF 0 to EF 1 tornadoes with 22 warnings issued, and 9 possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service issued 22 tornado warnings on Wednesday - the fourth most in one calendar day.

The NWS said it will release more details at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

How much damage did the storms cause?

Five people were trapped after a tree fell onto a home in Gaithersburg. Four of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another was transported to a trauma center, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Emergency crews responded to at least four incidents involving trees falling on homes and trapping people inside.

A tree fell on a house on Peony Drive in Gaithersburg, but no injuries were reported. Another tree fell on a house in the 100 block of Winnie Place. One person was rescued from a home at 3 Holly Drive.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Poolesville, Montgomery County.

In Sykesville, Carroll County, a possible tornado was reported near Bartholow Road and Sarah Drive, according to the Sykesville Fire Department.

In Abingdon, Maryland, Harford County, streets were flooded, and several people had to be rescued from their vehicles due to significant water rise.

What does the weather look like ahead?

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for Baltimore and Baltimore County, Calvert, Cecil Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, and St. Marys counties until 9:00 p.m.

We are under another marginal risk for rounds of storms today, according to the storm prediction center.

Despite the warnings, the weather today will still feel summer-like, with temperatures in the upper 80s lows in the 60s.

On Friday and Saturday, we can expect clearer skies and some relief from the humidity.