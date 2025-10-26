Another beautiful fall day expected in Maryland on Sunday

Happy Sunday everyone!

Rinse and repeat (almost).

Today will feel very similar to Saturday with comparable temperatures and weather conditions. Highs will reach right around 60° this afternoon. Expect a dry day with clouds and sunshine mixing overhead here in Maryland. At times there will be more clouds than sun but we are not anticipating any showers.

The Ravens are back in Baltimore today after a bye week. It'll be ideal football weather with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the game. Tailgates will be a little cool before the game but nothing too uncomfortable.

The weather doesn't change all that much over the next few days. Monday, Tuesday and much of Wednesday look mainly dry with mornings in the 30s/40s and afternoons closer to 60°.

A few spotty showers are possible on Tuesday and on Wednesday. However, it's not until later on Wednesday that we see a better chance of rain leading into a wetter day on Thursday.

The WJZ First Alert Weather team will be keeping an eye on a pair of systems - one that moves along the coast and another approaching from the west. Thursday appears to be the wettest day of the next week before showers taper Friday morning.

Right now, the forecast is trending drier for trick-or-treating with breezy winds by the evening on Halloween.