Some Maryland schools announce Monday, Jan. 26 closures ahead of snowstorm

Some Maryland schools and universities have already announced closures for Monday, Jan. 26, as the state prepares for a major snowstorm.

Much of the state will see heavy snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures beginning late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days and a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for several counties, including Carroll, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, Anne Arundel, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne's, Caroline, and Talbot counties, as well as Baltimore City, Saturday through Monday morning.

Maryland could see six or more inches of snow over the weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, two local universities have announced closures for Monday, Jan. 26.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.