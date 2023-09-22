Annapolis residents prepare for impacts of tropical storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE -- Residents and business owners in Annapolis are preparing for tropical storm Ophelia.

The storm is expected to hit just after 8 p.m. tonight.

The focus tonight is on City Dock, a frequently affected area during severe weather.

"If anyone has been to Annapolis before, they know every time it rains it seems like it floods," Nicole Torres of the Office of Emergency Management said.

City residents are being provided free sandbags to help prevent water from getting inside their homes and businesses.

"This is the first time in two or three years we've had to do this...keep all the water from getting inside." said Samantha Wilkerson of the Annapolis Marine Art Gallery.

City residents get five free bags, and business owners get ten bags.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency management is watching closely, and expecting floodwaters.

"We're watching the track, whether it goes easy or west. It's going to be affect the amount of water that's going to be rising and affecting this area. It's also the winds we're going to be watching," Torres said.

With winds up to 40 miles an hour or more, power outages are also expected.

Saturday was set to be the return of the Kunta Kinte festival, which has been canceled because of the storm.

Organizers are trying to find another date as the city prepares for incoming severe weather.