Police searching for suspect in Annapolis fatal shooting

Annapolis Police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old man Wednesday night around 11:16 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when they heard shots in the area, according to police.

When they arrived, they found Gregory Wells, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures by first responders, Wells was pronounced dead at the Anne Arundel County Medical Center.

Police have issued a warrant for the suspect in the shooting, William Delonte Hariston.

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of life in our community today, and we must address the root causes of violence in our city. That is to stop the easy access to firearms so that we can prevent future tragedies," Annapolis Police said in a statement. "We stand with the victim's family, and I assure them that we will dedicate every resource to ensuring justice is served. This loss affects us all, and we are committed to providing support and answers as we move forward."

Gun violence in Annapolis

Last month, a shooting near an Annapolis bus stop left a man dead and a child injured.

U.S. Marshall's alongside Annapolis police are searching for the suspect, 31-year-old Roscoe Jerome Jones, from Oxon Hill, Maryland, who is facing murder and assault charges.

In February, a 16-year-old teen was shot and killed inside a home in the 100 block of Holeclaw Street, and an 18-year-old was shot in the head by a relative during a soccer game at Wiley Bates Heritage Park.

Annapolis residents told WJZ they were concerned about safety, and want to see more policing in various parts of the city.

Wednesday's incident marks the third homicide in Annapolis this year.

In total, the city has reported nine incidents involving gun violence.

City officials, including Mayor Gavin Buckley and Police Chief Ed Jackson, have publicly condemned the recent incidents involving violence.