16-year-old dead after shooting inside Annapolis home, police say

ANNAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting inside an Annapolis home on Saturday, Feb. 8, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Holeclaw Street around 8 p.m. for the reported shooting, where they found the teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officers said.

Man shot on soccer field

Saturday's shooting came days after an 18-year-old man was shot by a relative on a soccer field in Annapolis in an unrelated incident.

Police said the shooting occurred on Feb. 4 at Wiley Bates Heritage Park which is located behind a senior center and near The Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis.

The 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and taken to a shock trauma center to be treated for his injuries. Police said at the time of the shooting there were about 30 people, including teens, playing soccer on the field.

"One witness said they heard a loud pop and saw people scattering, and that's when the victim was discovered," Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.

On Monday, officers said a minor was arrested for shooting the 18-year-old who is a relative.

"Sad that, once again, kids have access to guns, sad that it happened at a place that is publicly accessible, sad that people have to deal with disagreements using violence," Annapolis resident Josh Falk said.

Crime in Annapolis

So far in 2025, there have been at least four victims of gun violence in Annapolis, according to data from the police department.

One of those includes a 16-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting on Jan. 24 and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The city reported 30 instances of gun violence in 2024, including nine shootings and three homicides. Four of those reported shootings left minors injured, according to police data.

In 2023, one juvenile was killed in a shooting. In four instances, minors were victims of gun violence in contact shootings, data shows.

Maryland has cracked down on juvenile crime in recent years. In 2024, the Juvenile Reform Act went into effect, making it possible for children between the ages of 10 and 12 to be charged with certain offenses like gun possession.

The law also allows the state's attorney's office to review cases against minors who are under the supervision of the Department of Juvenile Services.