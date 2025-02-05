High schooler shot on soccer field near Annapolis senior center, police say

BALTIMORE -- A high schooler was shot in Annapolis Tuesday on a soccer field where other young people were playing, according to police.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 3:47 p.m. on an athletic field behind a senior center at 129 S Villa Avenue. The Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis is also located nearby.

The victim, a Hispanic male whose age was not provided, was taken to a shock trauma center to be treated for his injuries. On Tuesday evening, officers said the victim was "alive and alert."

According to police, there is no information that suggests the shooting was a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing.

"Due to the victim's status as a high school student and the location at which it occurred, an athletic field while young people were playing soccer, the Annapolis Police Department recognizes the urgency to recover the weapon and hold those who fired the shot accountable," officials said.

Gun violence in Annapolis

According to data from the Annapolis Police Department, Tuesday's shooting was the third instance of gun violence in the city so far in 2025.

The latest data shows gunshots were reportedly fired on Jan. 5 in the 1200 block of Madison Street.

On Jan. 24, a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

In 2024, the city reported 30 instances of gun violence, including 18 calls for shots fired, nine shootings and three homicides. Three of those reports of gunshots occurred in January.

The city reported its first homicide of 2024 in mid-March.

In 2023, Anne Arundel County reported a total of 11,163 crimes in 2023, according to data from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy.

Maryland saw a huge drop in crime in 2024 with homicides down by 32% since 2021, according to data from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.