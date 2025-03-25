Annapolis police meeting with community in aftermath of double shooting near bus stop

Annapolis police are meeting with the community Tuesday evening to discuss recent violence in the aftermath of a shooting that left a man dead and a child injured near a school bus stop.

Police said 36-year-old John Simms Jr. was killed and an 11-year-old was injured after a shooting around 7:40 a.m. on March 19, in the 100 block of Clay Street, with children in the area.

Annapolis police and the U.S. Marshals are searching for 31-year-old Roscoe Jerome Jones, from Oxon Hill, Maryland, who is facing murder and assault charges.

"We're going to pull out all of the stops until we get this person off of the streets," Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said. "I really hope that we have him off the streets any minute now."

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Jones and Simms. Investigators say Jones allegedly shot Simms multiple times.

"The argument escalated into a fight, mace was deployed, it was a melee, people were scattering and running, and the next thing you know, a gun comes out," Jackson said.

Annapolis police say Roscoe Jones has a violent criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

They're asking anyone with information about this incident or Jones' whereabouts to contact Annapolis police or call 911.

Community reacts to Annapolis violence

Annapolis resident Tanya Watson told WJZ she's fed up with the violence and planned to attend the community meeting Tuesday night.

"A young innocent boy gets shot in his foot, why?" Watson said. "When they come and endanger children's lives, that's a big problem."

Annapolis gun violence

There have been 9 incidents involving gun violence in 2025, according to the Annapolis Homicide & Gun Violence Dashboard. Of those incidents, two are homicides.

On Feb. 10, a minor was arrested for shooting a relative on a soccer field at Wiley Bates Heritage Park. The 18-year-old man was found near the bleachers, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a shock trauma center to be treated for his injuries.

In 2024, the city reported 30 instances of gun violence, including 18 calls for shots fired, nine shootings and three homicides. Three of those reports of gunshots occurred in January.



