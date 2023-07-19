Angels Academy: NCAA champ Angel Reese, Olympian Angel McCoughtry lead Baltimore basketball camp

BALTIMORE -- Two of Baltimore's own women's basketball stars are giving back to the community.

NCAA champ Angel Reese and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA player Angel McCoughtry hosted a basketball skills camp at their alma mater, Saint Frances Academy.

Reese, paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and McCoughtry are teaming up for a good cause.

"Representation matters, especially for women," McCoughtry said. "They need to see us more. We know there is a lot on the men's side. They have a lot of representation but we need more for the women."

Back where it all started, both Angels played high school basketball at St. Frances Academy.

Camp attendees told WJZ they were excited to meet Reese, ESPY's 2023 Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, who was an All-American and Final Four Most Outstanding Player for LSU last year.

"I'm proud of her because of the way she came to LSU and everyone doubted her and she decided to become No. 1 and she is No. 1," sixth-grader Khloe Ison said.

Those attending the skills camp showed off their game while learning from two of the best female basketball players in the world.

"I'm expecting to learn more moves, some more things, and just more positive actions," seventh-grader Alyssa Bowen said.

Reese said the camp was not just about basketball but also about finding your passion and doing what you love.

"You don't have to pick one sport, you can do whatever you put your mind to," Reese said. "If you don't want to play basketball, if you are just here to make friends, you don't have to play, just do whatever you love."

But for the children at the camp, it was all about basketball and following McCoughtry and Reese's footsteps.

"If I just keep improving, working out, getting in the gym more, I can actually go big one day," seventh-grader Charlee Maree Brown said.

Saint Frances Academy will host another all-girls basketball camp July 31 through August 4. You can sign up here.

Reese has been in Baltimore all week.

She had a basketball court dedicated to her in Randallstown on Monday and was given the Key to Baltimore City and threw out the first pitch of the Orioles game on Tuesday.